Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $54.96 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,092 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.40% of UDR worth $54,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. 277,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

