Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.28% of DexCom worth $56,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.57. The company had a trading volume of 85,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,253. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total transaction of $162,340.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $1,893,319.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,619,109 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.95.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

