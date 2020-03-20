Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $58,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.99.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,848,236. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

