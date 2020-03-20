Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.18% of Consolidated Edison worth $53,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 74,445 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 9,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. 382,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,688. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

