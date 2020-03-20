Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,324 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $44,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after buying an additional 279,831 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,056,000 after buying an additional 94,530 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,008,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,041,000 after buying an additional 162,843 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $96.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.62.

PRU traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $42.26. 6,461,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

