Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,939 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $56,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.68.

SHW stock traded down $35.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.92. 92,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

