Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,179 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of TD Ameritrade worth $54,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMTD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. 447,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,105. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. G.Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

