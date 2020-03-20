Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Holdings Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,509,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 895,918 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.60% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $55,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 402,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

