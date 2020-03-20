Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.