Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Declares $0.76 — Dividend

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the information services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. Momo has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

