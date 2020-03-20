MonaCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.60 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00019956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbank, Bittrex, Upbit and Zaif. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $81.79 million and $16.60 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,235.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.02146421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.03482387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00615047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00647373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00078627 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00532569 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016007 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Zaif, Bleutrade, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Fisco, Bitbank, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

