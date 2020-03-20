Monero Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $9.69 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00008564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $3,218.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00646510 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,283,990 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

