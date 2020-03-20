Monero (XMR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $144.53 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $699.94 million and $144.53 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.02 or 0.00646510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitfinex, Exrates and Kraken.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,490,778 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Liquid, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Coinroom, Bitlish, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, DragonEX, Mercatox, Livecoin, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Huobi, OKEx, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Gate.io, Kraken, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24, HitBTC, B2BX, BitBay, Exrates, Graviex, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Binance, BTC Trade UA, Nanex, Coinbe, Exmo, SouthXchange, Bisq, Coindeal, CoinEx, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Coinut, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, Ovis, Braziliex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

