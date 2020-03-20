Monolith (TKN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.61 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $31,381.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monolith has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.20 or 0.04322839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00068931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038360 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

