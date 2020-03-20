Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Monster Beverage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

