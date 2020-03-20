More Coin Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. More Coin has a market cap of $26,927.31 and $203.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.02624032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00188719 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

