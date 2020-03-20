Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post $10.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.88 billion and the lowest is $10.85 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $10.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $41.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.66 billion to $42.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.10 billion to $43.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,195,000 after buying an additional 761,119 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

