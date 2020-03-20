Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,221 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $1,562,893.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,931,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,680,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,985 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $2,463,219.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,727,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,027,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,802 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,579 in the last 90 days. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MORN opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.89. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

