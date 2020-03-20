Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -4.33

Media stories about Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) have trended extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mosaic Capital earned a media sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic Capital from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of M traded down C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$3.40. 6,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 million and a PE ratio of 32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.20. Mosaic Capital has a one year low of C$3.25 and a one year high of C$6.24.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

