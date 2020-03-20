Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Mosaic Capital stock traded down C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$3.50. 5,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 million and a PE ratio of 33.65. Mosaic Capital has a one year low of C$3.25 and a one year high of C$6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Mosaic Capital alerts:

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.