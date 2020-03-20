Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 3.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $37,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 396,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,013.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,609,000 after buying an additional 53,194 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $13.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.61. 2,639,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,676. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $132.79 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.26 and a 200-day moving average of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

