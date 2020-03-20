Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MPVDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 29,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,619. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

