Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of Mueller Industries worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

MLI stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. 7,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,045. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

