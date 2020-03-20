Multi-collateral DAI Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00016063 BTC on major exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $82.24 million and $23.72 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 83,231,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,201,604 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

