Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.32 Million

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post $171.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.42 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $216.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $731.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $724.75 million to $735.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $765.76 million, with estimates ranging from $742.39 million to $794.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MYGN shares. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 477,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

Shares of MYGN opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.55 million, a P/E ratio of -33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.41. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply