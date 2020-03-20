Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post $171.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.42 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $216.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $731.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $724.75 million to $735.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $765.76 million, with estimates ranging from $742.39 million to $794.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MYGN shares. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 477,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

Shares of MYGN opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.55 million, a P/E ratio of -33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.41. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

