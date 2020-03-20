NAGA Price Tops $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, NAGA has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $781,241.94 and approximately $173.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00070526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.68 or 0.04130729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038269 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016146 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00014038 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003718 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

