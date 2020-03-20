Namecoin (NMC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.40 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $648.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, C-Patex, Livecoin, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, YoBit, BX Thailand, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

