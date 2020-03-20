Nano (NANO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.02 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Nano has a market capitalization of $59.54 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00007147 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, Gate.io, Kucoin and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.02145080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.03547313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00620996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00657214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00078915 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00549773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, RightBTC, HitBTC, Bitinka, OKEx, Kucoin, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Binance, Coindeal, CoinEx and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

