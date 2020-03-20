NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 448,215 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.83% of NanoString Technologies worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NSTG opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NanoString Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $560,440.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,413.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $672,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,839 shares of company stock worth $2,848,942 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

