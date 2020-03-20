NaPoleonX (NPX) Trading Up 30.4% Over Last 7 Days

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One NaPoleonX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00001438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $263.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NaPoleonX Token Profile

NaPoleonX’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

