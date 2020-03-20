National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Upgraded at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$67.00. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CSFB cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.65.

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$1.72 on Friday, hitting C$45.92. 2,341,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,912. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$42.72 and a 12 month high of C$75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.79.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 6.9299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 10,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$568,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,530,916.80. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 11,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$54.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$596,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$726,950. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,340.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

