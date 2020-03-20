National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Position Lessened by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,333 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of National Vision worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EYE. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,468,000 after purchasing an additional 285,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 122,976 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 975,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after buying an additional 299,320 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 172,169 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of EYE opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. National Vision Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.