nDEX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 49.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $3,079.41 and approximately $10.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.02601152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00190196 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00036402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

