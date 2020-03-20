Neblio Tops 1-Day Volume of $939,175.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. Neblio has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $939,175.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00005992 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015313 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000240 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006140 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,148,967 coins and its circulating supply is 15,553,158 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.