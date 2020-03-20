Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003633 BTC on major exchanges including Neraex, Binance, Gate.io and Huobi. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00071115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.71 or 0.04123065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038313 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016293 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014293 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,795,737 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, OKEx, Gate.io, LBank, Binance, Huobi, BCEX and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.