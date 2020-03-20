Nectar Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Nectar has a market cap of $4.59 million and $1,764.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $24.68 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034342 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00090082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.32 or 1.00510175 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00068101 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

