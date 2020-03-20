NEM Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Iquant and Kuna. NEM has a total market capitalization of $361.17 million and $29.73 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEM has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

NEM Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Iquant, OKEx, Koineks, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Huobi, CoinTiger, Upbit, Coinsuper, Binance, Zaif, Kryptono, Kuna, Bithumb, Bittrex, Crex24, HitBTC, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, B2BX, Coinbe, COSS, Exrates, Indodax, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, Bitbns and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

