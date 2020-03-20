Neo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $627.82 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Neo has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $454.70 million and approximately $627.82 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $6.45 or 0.00103670 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, OKEx, CoinEx and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.02570559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00192930 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, CoinEgg, BigONE, Switcheo Network, Exrates, Coinrail, Bitinka, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Bibox, Upbit, BCEX, TDAX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Binance, Bitfinex, Ovis, Huobi, ZB.COM, BitForex, Koinex, COSS, CoinEx, OTCBTC, DragonEX, LBank, Livecoin, BitMart, Allcoin, Bitbns, Liquid, Coinnest, CoinBene, Tidebit, Cryptopia and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

