Nestree (EGG) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. In the last week, Nestree has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $920,000.80 and approximately $142,450.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00032187 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00092051 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000793 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.99 or 0.99155685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000932 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00068080 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

