Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Acquired by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,893 shares during the period. Nevro comprises approximately 3.2% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 1.86% of Nevro worth $67,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,913,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Nevro by 18,837.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 640,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 8,168.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nevro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the period.

NVRO stock traded down $9.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.55. Nevro Corp has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $148.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

