Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,612 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Newmark Group worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 76,103 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Newmark Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

