NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of NewMarket worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 915.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $524,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 8.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEU. ValuEngine cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NEU opened at $389.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.60. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $350.75 and a 12 month high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

