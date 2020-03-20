Newton Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Newton has a total market cap of $9.42 million and $4.60 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.02561678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00191828 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

