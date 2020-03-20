NewYork Exchange (NYE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.36 Million

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00061207 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and Instant Bitex. NewYork Exchange has a total market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NewYork Exchange has traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00063891 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NewYork Exchange Coin Profile

NewYork Exchange is a coin. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 368,520,731 coins and its circulating supply is 3,240,968 coins. NewYork Exchange’s official website is www.nyecoin.io. NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYork Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/@media_38301.

Buying and Selling NewYork Exchange

NewYork Exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYork Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYork Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYork Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

