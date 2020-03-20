Nexo (NEXO) Market Cap Reaches $57.26 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001631 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, YoBit and Bitbns. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $57.26 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox, DDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, Fatbtc, Bitbns and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

