NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) & Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Head-To-Head Survey

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp 20.15% 10.29% 1.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Landmark Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp $52.92 million 1.56 $10.66 million N/A N/A

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Landmark Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 43.83%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

