Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $70,306.02 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $70,306.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,983.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $11.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,943. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average of $108.04.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

