NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NXT. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NEXT to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of NEXT to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,631.50 ($87.23).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 4,015.10 ($52.82) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,256.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,524.70. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,995 ($65.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

