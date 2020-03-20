NEXT Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, NEXT has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One NEXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00007910 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a market cap of $20.00 million and approximately $144,934.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00622915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000638 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

