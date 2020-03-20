NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 365.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $15.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,615,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.51. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.27.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

